HIGH POINT – The Rockers drenched each other in campaign and beer on the field at Truist Point on Sunday night.
Before a boisterous crowd, they celebrated winning the Atlantic League South Division pennant with a 8-7 deciding Game 5 victory that was in doubt until Ryan Dull struck out the final Gastonia batter on a 3-2 pitch with two out and the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.
The nail-biting finish came after High Point jumped out to a 5-0 lead when its first five batters delivered hits in the first, went up by as much as 7-1, and after the Honey Hunters forced a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth, scored what proved to be the winning run when Michael Russell hit a squibber down the first base line and Giovanny Alfonzo raced home from third as Russell dodged a tag and reached first.
“When it was 7-1, I didn’t think it would be an 8-7 ballgame,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “But this is what we do. It’s how we win. And at the end, it doesn’t matter how you win.”
On Monday, the focus shifted from winning a playoff series for the first time to preparing for the club’s first Atlantic League of Professional Baseball championship series, which starts Tuesday night in Truist Point against Lancaster, which defeated Southern Maryland for the North championship in five games.
“We’ll enjoy this one,” Jamie Keffe said Sunday. “We’ll go through a light workout on Monday and get back at it on Tuesday.”
High Point will also host Game 2 on Wednesday. Game 3 of the best-of-5 series, and Games 4 and 5 if needed, are at Lancaster beginning Friday.
The Rockers and Barnstormers met just nine times in the regular season, with High Point holding a 5-4 advantage, including 5-1 at home.
The infrequent meetings are a sharp contrast to the 41 times High Point played Gastonia, counting two exhibition games and the playoff series.
The Rockers advanced to the title round by winning its final two games against their in-state rival. High Point won 8-1 on Saturday night as starting pitcher Neil Uskali went from barely surviving a rocky first in which he managed to allow just one run and went on to combine on a three-hitter with two other pitchers.
On Sunday, High Point took the upper hand from the beginning. Russell doubled and scored on Ben Aklinski’s single. Logan Morrison singled and Quincy Latimore followed with a three-run homer to center that sailed into the batter’s eye just to the right of the 400 feet sign. Zander Wiel followed Latimore’s blast with one over the wall in left for a 5-0 lead, spelling the end for Gastonia starter John Anderson, who held the Rockers to a run in the first five innings of the series opener on Tuesday.
“We saw him four days ago and 8-10 days before that,” Latimore said. “We didn’t hit him well. Today we hit a better game plan and it worked.”
Latimore said he hit a fastball and kept a streak alive of hitting a homer against Anderson in every season they’ve played each other.
Tyler Ladendorf laced an RBI single in the third and Latimore’s run-scoring sacrifice fly made it 7-1 in the fifth. Gastonia scored three in the sixth, marking the end for Rockers starter Craig Stem, added a two-run homer in the seventh and tied it in the eighth with a homer against Dull, who was assigned to pitch the last two innings.
“After he hit the homer, I tried to limit it to one run and give my guys a shot,” Dull said. “In the dugout, (Ben) Aklinski said we’ve got your back. I just went out in the ninth trying to get three outs. Logan (catcher Logan Moore) and I knew what we wanted to do, get them to make weak contact or swing and miss.”
Dull started the ninth by walking Joseph Rosa then enticed Zack Jarrett and Jake Skole to strike out swinging. He then hit Luis Castro, who had hit the two-run homer in the seventh, putting runners on first and second.
That brought up pinch-hitter Alex Holderbach. Dull got two strikes quickly then threw pitches inside, outside and in the dirt. Holderback fouled the next offering, then looked at the third strike, a call that he disagreed with, giving Dull his first win of the playoffs and sending the team and crowd into euphoria.
“They are a great team, and we didn’t expect them to lie down,” Latimore said. “We scrapped and fought like we have all year. It couldn’t be any sweeter to win like that, bottom of the ninth, strike three, two on. You couldn’t have written it any better.”
