HIGH POINT – The Rockers drenched each other in campaign and beer on the field at Truist Point on Sunday night.

Before a boisterous crowd, they celebrated winning the Atlantic League South Division pennant with a 8-7 deciding Game 5 victory that was in doubt until Ryan Dull struck out the final Gastonia batter on a 3-2 pitch with two out and the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.

