WALDORF, Md. — Michael Martinez drove in three runs, the day after he provided a 12th-inning game-winning hit, and the Rockers downed Southern Maryland 5-1 at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Winning for the fourth straight time, the Rockers improved to 16-3 and a winning percentage of .842, the highest in professional baseball. The win was No. 997 for Rockers manager Jamie Keefe, who is chasing his 1,000th career victory in his 21st season as a manager.
Rockers’ starter Mickey Jannis (W, 3-0) made his knuckleball dance for seven innings and held the Blue Crabs to just four hits while striking out eight.
High Point started the scoring with three runs in the second inning. After Southern Maryland starter Sandro Cabrera (L, 1-2) walked Ryan Grotjohn and Daikan Yoh to open the inning, John Daly singled to center to put High Point ahead 1-0. It marked Daly’s fourth consecutive game with a run batted in. Martinez, playing in his third game since arriving from the Dominican Republic, followed with a two-run double to left.
High Point added a fourth run in the top of the third when Zander Wiel blasted his fourth home run of the year with nobody on for a 4-0 advantage.
The Blue Crabs scored their lone run in the bottom of the third when Jannis yielded a leadoff double to Michael Baca, who then moved around the bases on a pair of infield groundouts to make it 4-1.
High Point added a run in the ninth when Daly walked, stole second and scored on a Martinez single to left.
Martinez, John Nogowski and Wiel each finished with a pair of hits. A.J. Cole and Jeremy Rhoades each worked a scoreless inning over the final two frames to secure the win.
On Wednesday night, Martinez laced a tie-breaking, two-run single in the top of the 12th as the Rockers won 10-8 in the franchise’s longest game.
The Rockers started the frame with pitcher Austin Ross (W, 1-0) on second base. John Daly singled to put runners on the corners before Daly stole second to put both runners in scoring position. Martinez then singled to right to score both runners.
The teams were tied 7-7 after nine innings.
High Point pushed across a run in the top of the 10th when they started the inning with Brian Parreira on second. Pitcher Jeremy Rhoades sacrificed him to second before Blue Crab reliever Andre Scrubb, a former High Point University pitcher who spent time with the Dodgers and Astros, walked Daly. D.J. Burt then singled through the right side of the infield to score Parreira and give the Rockers an 8-7 lead.
Austin Ross came on to pitch the bottom of the 10th inning and the Blue Crabs tied the game on a sac bunt by Garrett Kueber to move the runner to third before a sacrifice fly by Braxton Lee tied the game at 8-8.
Neither team scored in the 11th inning as the Rockers escaped on a nifty double play when Burt caught a line drive in center and doubled off the Blue Crab runner at second.
The Rockers jumped on top 2-0 in the first when centerfielder D.J. Burt led off the game with a double then scored on John Nogowski’s eighth homer of the season.
But the Blue Crabs tied the game in the bottom of the second when Alex Crosby singled, moved to second on a disengagement violation by High Point starter Neil Uskali, then stole third. Crosby made it a 2-1 game when he scored on a ground out by Michael Baca before Felix Aberouette tied the game with an RBI single.
The Rockers forged a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth when Ben Aklinski was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a fielding error on a ball hit by Daikan Yoh. But So. Maryland scored three times in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.
High Point regained the lead with four runs in the top of the eighth, emerging from the frame with a 7-5 advantage. John Daly hit a three-run homer to key the outburst, notching his second homer in as many nights. Burt added a run on a Nogowski single and a pair of errors by So. Maryland.
The Crabs added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to re-tie the game at 7 apiece. The seventh inning run scored on a fielding error by Nogowski while the run in the eighth came on an RBI single by Crosby.
The Rockers will remain on the road and head to Long Island where they will open a three-game series with the Ducks on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.