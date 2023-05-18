WALDORF, Md. — Michael Martinez drove in three runs, the day after he provided a 12th-inning game-winning hit, and the Rockers downed Southern Maryland 5-1 at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Winning for the fourth straight time, the Rockers improved to 16-3 and a winning percentage of .842, the highest in professional baseball. The win was No. 997 for Rockers manager Jamie Keefe, who is chasing his 1,000th career victory in his 21st season as a manager.

