HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe dropped two pitchers on Wednesday as he started the process of cutting his roster to 26 for the opening of the season on Friday.

Right handed starter Neil Uskali, who posted five wins for the club last year, was released. Joe Johnson, a right handed reliever who played at High Point University, was traded to Tri-CIty Valleycats of the Frontier League.

gsmith@hpenews.com

Trending Videos