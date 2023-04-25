HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe dropped two pitchers on Wednesday as he started the process of cutting his roster to 26 for the opening of the season on Friday.
Right handed starter Neil Uskali, who posted five wins for the club last year, was released. Joe Johnson, a right handed reliever who played at High Point University, was traded to Tri-CIty Valleycats of the Frontier League.
Uskali was released, Keefe said, with the understanding that he would be the first recalled if someone in the Rockers starting rotation becomes injured or is signed by a Major League organization.
Four of the five pitchers in the Rockers’ projected starting rotation have Major League experience and the fifth pitched in Triple-A. Uskali, who went 5-5 with 54 strikeouts and 28 walks in 83.2 innings, becomes part of insurance against a repeat of last year when Keefe resorted to signing players just out of college or semi-pro ball after injuries and signings with big league organizations decimated his starting rotation in the first month of the season.
“Neil Uskali will be back in a couple of weeks, he’ll be the first phone call when one of our guys gets signed or gets hurt,” Keefe said after the Rockers played the Black Sox travel team in a closed scrimmage for the second straight day. “He understands and he doesn’t want to sign anywhere else. He wants to be here, plain and simple. He’s willing to go home and train. He said give me three days and I’ll be here. You can’t ask for more than that. He’s a Rocker. He knows what it takes and where he needs to be.”
Keefe said Johnson improved greatly over the winter in Australian leagues and was moved somewhere he would get more playing time. The Valleycats, who are located in Troy, New York, are managed by Keefe’s longtime friend and former big leaguer Pete Incaviglia.
Johnson logged 94 strikeouts and just five walks over 64 innings in Australia.
“We’d be doing Joe Johnson an injustice if we kept him here,” Keefe said. “He needs to go there because of the way he pitched this winter and the numbers he put up. He figured it out. If he drops down a level and is in the starting rotation every day, he could do some special things and maybe have an opportunity to get signed. We have to do what’s right by him. He could play here for the next six years if he wanted to but we have to give him the opportunity. And he’ll enjoy playing for those guys. They’ll teach him and hold his hand along the way.”
The remainder of the dozen or so cuts could start today before a midday intrasquad game. Keefe expects to make all of them by late afternoon.
Keefe said former Major League pitchers Neil Ramirez and James Marvel stood out in Wednesday’s scrimmage.
“They were phenomenal,” Keefe said. “If they keep throwing like that, they won’t be here long.”
Among position players, Keefe said Daikan Yoh and T.J. Bennett looked good at the plate. Yoh, who has been a bit slow hitting, ripped a double. Keefe said Yoh, who is from Taiwan and arrived in High Point on April 18, is almost recovered from jet lag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.