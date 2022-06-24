CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers split a pair of seven-inning games against the Long Island Ducks on Thursday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
High Point (31-25) rallied ahead in the sixth inning and won 2-1 in the second game. The Rockers fell 5-1 in the opener.
Down 1-0 in the nightcap, Johnny FIeld scored the tying run when Zander Wiel doubled, and Ben Aklinski crossed with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Quincy Latimore.
High Point starter Ivan Pineyro (1-0) went five innings and held the Ducks to four hits on two walks while striking out six. Bryce Hensley pitched a three-up, three-down sixth and Ryan Dull earned his first save of the year with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
In the first game, the Rockers scored their lone run in the seventh. Giovanny Alfonzo singled, moved to third on a double by Mike Gulino and raced home on a ground out by Michael Russell.
Recent signee Nick Evangelista, who recently wrapped up his college career, took the loss.
He allowed three runs on three hits, one a solo homer, in 51/3 innings. He was replaced by Adam Choplick, who surrendered a two-run homer.
