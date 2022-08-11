WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers scored the go-ahead run in the sixth and edged Southern Maryland 5-4 in the second of two seven-inning games Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Carbs won the first game, 2-0.
With the score tied 4-4, Tyler Ladendorf doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored what proved to be the winning run on Mike Gulino’s sacrifice fly.
Tyler Higgins (W, 2-0), who came on in relief and earned the last out of the fifth, set the Blue Crabs down in order in the sixth to earn the win. Ryan Dull set the Blue Crabs down in order in the seventh to earn his 10th save of the year.
The Rockers went ahead 1-0 in the first when Ladendorf scored on Gulino’s single then fell behind 4-1 when the Blue Crabs scored four times in the second.
The Rockers (51-48, 12-21 second half) pulled within a run after scoring twice in the fourth to make it a 4-3 game. Logan Morrison led off the inning with a single and Ladendorf followed with a double. Jay Gonzalez then produced a swinging bunt that was fielded by Southern Maryland pitcher Eddie Butler, allowing Morrison to score. Gulino’s sacrifice fly brought home Ladendorf.
Aklinski tied the game in the fifth when he doubled to bring home Michael Russell who had led off the inning with a single.
Recently-signed Mitch Atkins made his first start of the season for the Rockers and went 1.2 innings. He allowed four runs and five hits with three walks.
In the first game, starting pitchers Ivan Pineyro (L, 4-3) of High Point and Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) of Southern Maryland came out firing.
Pineyro did not allow a hit until Alex Crosby reached on a Texas Leaguer to left in the fifth. But a Rockers double play eliminated the threat. High Point’s Ben Aklinski doubled in the first but the Rockers did not get another hit until Quincy Latimore doubled in the fifth.
Southern Maryland scored both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Haug was hit by a pitch from Pineyro and Michael Baca singled to center to put runners on the corners. Jack Sundberg singled home one run and Ian Yetsko’s ground out scored Baca for a 2-0 Blue Crab lead.
Lambson put the Rockers down in order in the seventh to preserve the Southern Maryland win.
The Rockers begin a three-game home series against Gastonia on Friday at 6:35 p.m.
