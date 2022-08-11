WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers scored the go-ahead run in the sixth and edged Southern Maryland 5-4 in the second of two seven-inning games Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Carbs won the first game, 2-0.

With the score tied 4-4, Tyler Ladendorf doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored what proved to be the winning run on Mike Gulino’s sacrifice fly.

