HIGH POINT — The Rockers said farewell to their losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Truist Point.
Mickey Jannis set the club record with his 12th pitching win of the season while D.J. Burt and Brian Parreria cleared the bases with two on and also scored as High Point smacked the Gastonia Honey Hunters 8-2 in the first of two seven-inning games
The Rockers (70-42) served as the away team in the first contest because it was rescheduled from a postponement at Gastonia (73-40).
Jannis (12-5) gave up two hits, solo homers in the sixth and seventh, struck out six and walked two as he tossed the sixth seventh-inning complete game in franchise history.
The Rockers smacked nine hits. Ryan Grotjohn put them on the board when he lifted a solo homer to right in the second. High Point left the bases loaded in that inning but plated all four of its base runners in the fourth.
Dai-Kang Yang laced a leadoff single and Parreira walked. After a flyout, Shed Long Jr. belted a ball to deep center that bounced off the turf and topped the wall for a ground-rule double that scored Yang. Burt then followed and laced a line drive to center that fell in for a hit that scored Parreria and Long. Gastonia center fielder Zach Jarrett failed to catched the ball and it rolled to the wall, allowing the speedy Burt to motor around the bases and score.
Not all the news was positive for the Rockers. Dai-Kang Yang was hit on the hand by a pitch and immediately left the game in the fifth. Yang immediately left the game and was replaced by Joe Johnson, who took Yang’s place in the left field for the remainder of that game and the second one, which ended past the Enterprise’s deadline.
High Point added its other three runs in the seventh. Grotjohn walked and Johnson followed with a single to center. Brian Parriera then stepped to the plate and hit a mammoth drive to right field that went well out of the park, upping the lead to 8-1.
Sal Romano pitched the first four innings for Gastonia and took the loss. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out four and walked one.
