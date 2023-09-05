HIGH POINT — The Rockers said farewell to their losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Truist Point.

Mickey Jannis set the club record with his 12th pitching win of the season while D.J. Burt and Brian Parreria cleared the bases with two on and also scored as High Point smacked the Gastonia Honey Hunters 8-2 in the first of two seven-inning games