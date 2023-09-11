WALDORF, Md. – Ben Aklinski set the Rockers’ RBI season-record on Monday during a 14-1 romp over Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Breaking the year-old mark of 98 runs batted in held by Zander Wiel, Aklinski reached 100 as he and Emmanuel Tapia each drove in four and smashed two home runs each. Quincy Latimore also homered as High Point finished with five among its 18 hits.