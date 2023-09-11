WALDORF, Md. – Ben Aklinski set the Rockers’ RBI season-record on Monday during a 14-1 romp over Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Breaking the year-old mark of 98 runs batted in held by Zander Wiel, Aklinski reached 100 as he and Emmanuel Tapia each drove in four and smashed two home runs each. Quincy Latimore also homered as High Point finished with five among its 18 hits.
Aklinski tied Wiel when he hit a two-run homer in the fifth, broke the club record with a RBI double in the sixth and later added a solo homer, becoming the second player in Atlantic League history with two 100 RBI history. He drove in 105 runs with Lexington in 2021.
High Point improved to 75-43 overall and 34-21 in the second half , setting a club record for victories in both cases,
Rockers starter Mickey Jannis gave up a run and three hits, struck out two and walked two as he improved to 13-5 and tied for the league lead in wins. High Point rocked league all-time wins leader Daryl Thompson for 13 hits and 11 runs (seven earned) in 5.1 innings.
The Rockers got to Thompson in the fourth as they broke a scoreless and scored four runs. Wiel and Latimore scored on a fielding error that allowed Diego Goris to reach base, and Tapia followed with a two-run homer.
After Aklinski hit his two-run homer and Latimore belted his solo shot in the fifth, High Point added four in the sixth on an RBI triple by D.J. Burt, Dai-Kang Yang’s double that scored Burt, Aklinski’s double that scored Yang and Aklinski scoring on a wild pitch.
Tapia added a second homer with Goris on base in the seventh, and Aklinski added the solo shot in the eighth.
Southern Maryland scored its run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly.
On Sunday, the Rockers broke a tie in the seventh, scoring four runs, and prevailed 7-2.
Quincy Latimore led off with a walk from Southern Maryland starter Spencer Johnston, stole second and went to third when Michael Martinez singled to third. Blue Crabs reliever Andre Scrubb, who played at High Point University, came on and walked Diego Goris, uncorking a wild pitch that allowed Latimore to score the go-ahead run as Martinez went to second. D.J. Burt singled and scored Martinez for a 3-1 Rockers advantage. With Burt on third, Goris stole second as the throw from catcher Joe Deluca went into center field, allowing Burt and Goris to score for a 5-1 High Point lead.
High Point added insurance runs in the eighth. Consecutive walks to Beau Taylor and Latimore preceded an RBI single by Goris. Blue Crab reliever Jacob Gilliland loaded the bases before he was replaced by Jim Fuller, who walked Dai-Kang Yang, forcing in a run and giving Rockers a 7-1 lead.
Manzueta, who wasn’t replaced until the bottom of the seventh, picked up the win, improving to 6-1. In six innings of work, he allowed seven hits but just one run while walking one and striking out three. Johnston took the loss.
High Point begins a three-game series at York today,
