HIGH POINT — As the High Point Rockers head toward the start of spring training on April 15, the club has signed three returning players and a new catcher. Infielder J.R. Di Sarcina, outfielder Cesar Trejo, and pitcher Jonathon Crawford have signed along with catcher Brian Parreira.

The Rockers will open spring training on April 15 in preparation for the start of the Atlantic League season which begins on April 28. The Rockers will start the season at home against the Long Island Ducks.

