HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers have announced that outfielder Ben Aklinski and pitcher Neil Uskali will return to the club in 2023.

Aklinski was one of the top hitters on the Rockers last year, posting a .268 batting average with 19 homers and 74 RBIs. He led the team in runs scored (93), doubles (33) and stolen bases (20). Aklinski was fourth in the Atlantic League in runs while ranking sixth in doubles and extra base hits (55) in 2022. The former Kentucky Wildcat spent the 2021 season with the Lexington Legends before joining the Rockers prior to the 2022 season.

