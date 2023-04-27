HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe can’t hide his enthusiasm over his pitching staff heading into today’s season opener against Long Island at Truist Point stadium.
It has quite a few different names than the one that helped High Point defeat Gastonia for the Atlantic League Southern Division title and reach the ALPB championship series last fall.
After final cuts were made on Wednesday, Keefe settled on 15 hurlers. As expected, seven of them have Major League experience. Four of them are in the starting rotation along with Rockers veteran Craig Stem, who led the club in wins last season with seven and is the projected starter tonight at 6:35 p.m.
“The experience we have in our rotation is outstanding,” Keefe said. “If they can stay healthy, they can be really special. But, a lot of our pitchers also have a chance of getting signed (by a Major League) organization, so it’s going to be a fun year to showcase these guys and hopefully they get a good look.”
Ben Braymer, who made three appearances for the Nationals in 2020 and has been in Triple-A since, is penciled as the starter on Saturday. Neil Ramirez, who made 184 appearances as a reliever over five seasons and seven Major League clubs, should start on Sunday.
James Marvel, who went to Duke and had an 0-3 record in four starts with the Pirates in 2019,
goes Tuesday against Charleston. Brandon Leibrandt, whom Keefe originally thought would be the opening day starter and has been working his way back from injuries, is projected to pitch on Wednesday.
“Stem has been here for three seasons and knows what to do,” Keefe said. “This is Leibrandt’s second time with us. The other, he got signed by the Marlins and went to the bigs. We thought he would be ready. He thought he needed one more opportunity to pitch in spring training (in an intrasquad game scheduled Thursday) to get his legs under him so we pushed him back . . .We’re in a good spot with that rotation. Anyone of them could be the No. 1. But, we had a pretty good idea of how we wanted the rotation when we brought them into camp and we’ve been lucky enough to do it.”
In the bullpen are three former big leaguers — last year’s closer Ryan Dull, one of last year’s starters, Mickey Jannis, and A.J. Cole (a total of 106 innings split among the Blue Jays, Indians, Yankees and Nationals over four seasons).
The rest of the bullpen includes familiar faces Kyle Halbohn, Bryce Hensley, Cam Cotter and Garbriel Castellanos; plus additions Jameson McGrane, Jeremy Rhoades and Austin Ross.
Castellanos is getting married today but is expected to be with the club on Saturday.
Ivan Pineyro, who was in the starting rotation at the end of the season and logged five wins, was traded to Staten Island. Courtney Mack, Liam O’Sullivan, Jonathan Crawford and Liam O’Sullivan were released. Keefe previously announced the release of Neil Uskali and the trading of Joe Johnson.
“Some of these guys, you’re going to see back with the High Point Rockers,” Keefe said. That is how it goes. Guys are going to get signed, guys are going to get hurt. Some of these guys are going to be back in two weeks or so.”
Keefe also starts the season with just two players listed as outfielders — returning standout Ben Aklinski and Japanese major league veteran Daiken Yoh — and seven infielders. The infielders — holdovers Zander Wiel and Michael Russell, former big leaguers John Nogowski and Shed Long Jr. plus T.J. Bennett, D.J. Burt and Ryan Grotjohn — are versatile enough that Keffe is comfortable playing most of them in the outfield.
“This team is athletic so most of them can play anywhere,” Keefe said.
The roster has three catchers — Major League vet Beau Taylor, Brian Parriera and Tyler Blaum — after Keefe made what he said was one of the most difficult decisions, trading Rockers vet Mike Gulino to the Empire State Grays of the Frontier League.
“Michael is going to get to play every day and that’s the most important thing for his career,” Keefe said.
Position players released were infield J.R. DiSarcina, and outfielders and local players Randy Norris and Cesar Trejo. John Daly, a rookie who turned heads with his discipline at the plate, speed on the base paths and defensive play in the outfield before getting hurt, was placed on the injured list.
