HIGH POINT — The Rockers will play 66 home games at Truist Point as part of a 126-game schedule in 2023, the club and the Atlantic League announced Wednesday.
Opening day for all teams is April 28, when the Rockers will begin a three-game series with Long Island that starts a 10-day homestand.
The league will again have 10 teams as a franchise in Fredrick, Maryland, replaces the Kentucky Wild Heath Genomes for the 2023 season. The Fredrick team is owned by an organization that fields Fredrick’s team in an MLB Draft wooden bat league and will play in the same stadium as the wooden bat league team.
Frederick, which will come to High Point for the first time during the Rockers opening homestand and will be in the South Division, will have 48 home games while all other teams will have at least 63.
High Point plays 13 of its first 16 at home then plays 12 of the next 15 on the road. That’s followed by 15 of 18 at home during the first three weeks in June. For the most part after that, the Rockers will alternate six games on the road and six at home until finishing with nine away from home.
The club announced its fireworks display for the July Fourth holiday will be July 3, one of three Monday dates on the calendar. The others are May 8 and Labor Day, Sept. 4.
The final home game is Sept. 7 against Gastonia, which is on the schedule 21 times after playing the Rockers more than 30 times in the regular season in 2022. The Rockers defeated Gastonia in the South Division championship series before losing against Lancaster in the league championship series.
The Rockers also play Southern Maryland 21 times. They face Fredrick 16 times, Lexington and Long Island 15 each, York 14, Charleston 12 and Lancaster and Staten Island six each.
The Rockers end the season at Long Island on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.