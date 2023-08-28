FREDERICK, Md. — The Rockers hold the lead in the Atlantic League South Division second-half by the narrowest of margins going into the resumption of play today.

High Point is just a half-game ahead of in-state rival Gastonia after squandering a four-run lead and losing 7-6 to Spire City on Sunday while the Honey Hunters scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and defeated Lancaster 5-4.