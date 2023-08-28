FREDERICK, Md. — The Rockers hold the lead in the Atlantic League South Division second-half by the narrowest of margins going into the resumption of play today.
High Point is just a half-game ahead of in-state rival Gastonia after squandering a four-run lead and losing 7-6 to Spire City on Sunday while the Honey Hunters scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and defeated Lancaster 5-4.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Southern Maryland today while Gastonia begins a three-game series against Spire City.
Ben Aklinski led the Rockers on Sunday, smacking three hits that included two homers and driving in four runs.
Aklinski belted a two-run homer in the first after D.J. Burt walked and reached base for the 58th consecutive game. He laced an RBI double and then scored when Ryan Grotjohn homered and pushed the Rockers lead to 5-1 in the third. Aklinski hit a solo homer in the fifth putting the Rockers up 6-5 as he became the first player in franchise history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season.
High Point went scoreless the rest of the way and didn’t put anyone on base after a leadoff walk in the sixth. Spire City tied the score on a solo homer in the seventh and an RBI single pushed the go-ahead run across in the eighth, denying the Rockers a sweep of a three-game series.
High Point won 7-6, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth when Dai-Kang Yang bunted and sent a squibber back to the pitcher, allowing the speedy Burt to race home.
The Rockers belted 14 hits and won 10-6 on Friday as starting pitcher Mickey Jannis won for the 11th time this season and tied the franchise record.
High Point took control when it sent 10 men to the plate and went up 8-4 as it rallied for six runs on Shed Long Jr.’s two-run homer, a two-run single by Michael Martinez and an RBI single each from Grotjohn and Brian Parreira. Zander Wiel stretched the lead to 10-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth
