CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two pitchers combined to hold Charleston scoreless over the first seven innings and the Rockers opened up a big lead early in a 12-1 win Thursday night.
Completing a three-game sweep, High Point posted its fifth straight win and improved to 56-49
Mitch Adams, in his second start, fanned four, walked two and allowed one Dirty Bird hit in the first four innings. Mickey Jannis replaced Adams in the fifth and held Charleston off the scoreboard until the eighth inning, struck out eight, walked four and allowed two hits.
Joe Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth as he fanned two, giving High Point 14 for the game. He also allowed no hits as the Dirty Birds mustered just three.
The Rockers pounded 15 hits. Michael Russell went 3 for 6 with three RBIs. Adam Morrison was 3 for 56 and drove in a run. Jerry Downs went 1 for 4 with a RBI. Zander Wiel was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Quincy Latimore was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Giovanny Alfonzo was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Wiel put the Rockers ahead in the first with an RBI double. Russell laced a two-run triple and scored on Morrison’s groundout in the second. Wiel launched a solo homer in third.
The Rockers added six in the fourth, going ahead 11-0. Downs punched an RBI double. Latimore cracked a three-run homer. Alfonzo laced an RBI single and Jay Gonzalez scored on a groundout.
Russell added a RBI double in the seventh.
