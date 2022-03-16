HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers today announced that six veteran players from the 2021 club have signed contracts to return to High Point this season. The six include outfielders Quincy Latimore and Jay Gonzalez, catchers Logan Moore and Mike Gulino, infielder J.R. DiSarcina and pitcher Cooper Casad.
The six returning veterans give the Rockers a total of 11 players under contract thus far for the 2022 campaign. They join pitcher Junior Rincon, infielders Michael Martinez and Diego Goris, first baseman Zander Wiel and infielder/outfielder Ben Aklinski.
Latimore is an original Rocker, having started in left field on the franchise’s Opening Night on April 26, 2019. He hit .264 in 111 games in his first season with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2021, Latimore signed with an Italian professional team and did not return to the Rockers until Aug. 27. He hit .297 with six home runs and 21 RBIs over the final 39 games of the year. Over the course of his 14-year professional career, Latimore has hit 225 home runs and driven in 957 runs.
“The 2019 season was a fantastic year for Quincy,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “The first half of last year he spent playing in Italy and was excited to come back. He just didn’t have what he felt was his best swing when he came back but that has driven him to go back and put in the work this offseason.”
Casad went 7-4 in 2021 and led the Rockers pitching staff with a 4.73 ERA while being named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in July. He made 19 starts and was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in July after going 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA that month.
“Cooper came into last year wanting to make the team as a starter and he did just that,” Keefe said. “He came in at the back end of the rotation at the start of the year and wound up being one of the top arms on the team.”
Moore was the Rockers’ opening day catcher in 2021 and remained the starter until his contract was purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies on June 20. He returned to the Rockers on Sept. 23 and hit .257 over his final 11 games of the season. He ended the season with seven RBIs in his final four games and homered in two of the last three games of the year. Moore was a standout at New Britain in the Atlantic League before joining the Rockers, earning 2019 ALPB All-Defensive honors at catcher.
“We know what Logan can do behind the plate and that is call the best game of any catcher in an MLB Partner league,” Keefe said. “It doesn’t get any better than what he can do behind the plate.”
Gulino was signed on June 22 to fill Moore’s spot and proved to be a solid defensive catcher. Playing in the Atlantic League for the first time, he hit .229 in 40 games with two home runs and 17 RBIs. The 2021 season was a comeback year for Gulino, who missed the 2020 campaign while rehabbing from a traumatic injury suffered in a baseline collision in 2019.
“Michael did everything and more of what we asked him to do last year,” Keefe said. “He had some big hits for us last year and he just kept getting better every time he went out on the field.”
The Rockers acquired Gonzalez in a trade on Aug. 6 and he helped solidify the outfield through the remainder of the 2021 campaign. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder batted .267 over the final 46 games of the season while hitting two home runs and driving in 12. He had a season-best four hits on Aug. 22 in an 8-5 win over Lexington. He tied for the team lead with three sacrifices and stole seven bases.
“I think the world of him,” Keefe said. “He can play center field and left field as well as anybody. He runs really well, and he is one of the best teammates you will ever have.”
DiSarcina was a professional rookie last year and developed into a quality utility infielder over the course of the season. He joined the Rockers at the start of training camp after completing his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Throughout the year, he proved to be a versatile middle infielder who saw action at both second base and shortstop while filling in on occasion at third base. DiSarcina hit .257 on the year with five home runs and 57 RBIs. He became a starter after Michael Russell suffered a broken jaw on July 28.
“J.R. was a bit green when he got here last year, but his eyes were wide open,” Keefe said. “To come in as a true rookie from a Division III school and go out there and hit .257 with five homers and 28 RBI, and get the job done defensively, was a credit to him.”
