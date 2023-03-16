HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers on Thursday announced the return of three key players from the 2022 club that won the Atlantic League South Division championship.
Catcher Mike Gulino, lefthanded reliever Gabriel Castellanos and righthanded starter Ivan Pineyro are each under contract for the 2023 season.
The Rockers reached the Atlantic League Championship Series last year after taking the South Division title series from Gastonia in five games.
Gulino, a catcher, will be back for his third season with the Rockers after joining the club in June 2021. He split the catching duties in 2022 and hit .221 in 71 games while adding two home runs and 24 RBI.
The lefthanded Castellanos signed with the Rockers in July 2022 after having been out of professional baseball for three seasons. He had played in the Miami Marlins’ farm system including a stint in Greensboro in 2015. Castellanos was a key lefthanded arm out of the Rockers’ bullpen, appearing in 18 games and recording a 2.57 ERA.
Pineyro joined the Rockers’ starting rotation in June and won five games, tied for the second-most among starters. He was 5-3 on the year with a 3.76 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Pineyro won two of his first three starts and posted a pair of wins each over Southern Maryland and Charleston.
