HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe liked what he saw as his club grinded out a tough 4-3 victory over fellow ALPB South Division power Gastonia on Wednesday at Truist Point.
“We needed that,” Keefe said. “We needed that one bad. There was a little bit of controversy on both sides, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be. When these teams play, it can be like the two lame games like last night. It has to be hard-fought. It makes it fun.”
Starting pitcher Craig Stem provided a quality six-inning start while High Point came from behind. The bullpen did the rest as the Rockers (71-43, 30-21) pulled within 2.5 games of the leading Honey Hunters (74-41, 33-19) in the South Division second-half standings after each team posted a blowout victory in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
High Point scored the go-ahead run in the fifth. Ben Aklinski drew a leadoff walk and Zander Wiel followed with a hit to left. Aklinski scored before Wiel was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.
Some of the controversy came in the eighth after Jack Rhineheimer led off with a double against Jameson McGrane and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. McGrane then retired Zack Jarrett for the second out of the inning on what the umpires ruled was a foul tip caught by catcher Beau Taylor after the Rockers disputed an original call that it wasn’t. Gastonia manager Goose Gozzo vehemently argued against the change and was eventually ejected.
“They got it right,” Keefe said. “If you watch the replay and you can see it go straight off the bat and into Beau’s glove. “They got together and made the right call.”
Scott Manea flied out to end the inning and Rockers closer Ryan Dull set Gastonia down in order in the ninth for his league-leading 18th save. Rhineheimer was the Honey Hunters’ only baserunner in the last five innings.
“We took care of business in that situation,” Keefe said of the eighth. “We haven’t necessarily been throwing the right pitches in the right count but Beau (Taylor) was back there and he knows this line-up really well. If we throw the ball like we’re capable of with Beau and Brian (Parreira) back there, we’ll be fine.”
Stem gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Three of the hits he surrendered came in the first on a single followed by Jarrett’s two-run homer and then another single. The other hit was a solo homer by David Washington that put the Honey Hunters in the fourth.
The Rockers tied it 2-2 when Ryan Grotjohn lifted a homer, his 14th of the year, with D.J. Burt aboard High Point drew even at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Taylor, who has missed 16 games after taking a foul ball off his thigh, led off with a single followed by a single from Quincy Latimore. With two outs, Burt ripped a single and Taylor scored.
