YORK, Pa. — Brandon Leibrandt held the York Revolution to just two hits through six innings and the High Point Rockers won the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park on Wednesday by a 4-1 score.
With the win, High Point will maintain at least a one-game lead over Gastonia in the Atlantic League South Division second-half pennant race.
The Rockers used the long-ball for the second night in a row to take an early lead. Wednesday, it was Quincy Latimore who hit a solo homer leading off the second against York starter Pedro Vasquez (L, 8-4). It was Latimore’s seventh homer of the year and gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, the Rockers added a second run when Ben Aklinski started the frame by being hit by a pitch from Vasquez. Zander Wiel grounded out to first, allowing Aklinski to move to second. From there, Beau Taylor singled to right, scoring Aklinski and putting High Point up 2-0.
High Point added a pair of runs in the sixth. Diego Goris led off with a single off the glove of third baseman Drew Mendoza before Wiel was hit by a pitch from Vasquez. Taylor shot a liner to right scoring Goris and moving Wiel to third. Michael Martinez then doubled to right, scoring Wiel but Taylor was out at home on the throw from the outfield.
Leibrandt (W, 4-3) came out after six, having allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four while earning his fourth win since August 1. Cam Bedrosian worked around a walk and a single by Alexis Pantoja in the eighth to keep the Revs scoreless. A Drew Mendoza solo homer off Jameson McGrane in the ninth kept the Revs from being shutout.
Goris led the Rockers with three hits while Taylor drove in two runs on the night.
