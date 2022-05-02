HIGH POINT — The Rockers head into the final three games of their season-opening 13-game homestand knowing they’ll finish it with a winning record.
On the strength of a week in which they won 5 of 6 games and took two series, they are 7-3 with the first series against Long Island set to begin today at Truist Point.
“At 5-1, this week was a good week,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We kept battling,even on Saturday when we lost, we kept battling to give us an opportunity. We’re going to run into some of those here and there.”
High Point’s pitching remained solid in sweeping Lancaster and winning two of three against Charleston. While the offense pounded the ball against the Barnstormers, it tailed off in splitting weekend games against the Dirty Birds as Quincy Latimore and Xander Wiel provided most of the punch with two homers each.
“The long ball did save us today (Sunday), but our pitchers are throwing the heck out of the ball,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Charleston is a good club and they are going to put the ball in play.”
Wiel hit a solo shot in the sixth and a go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth as the Rockers held on to win 3-2 Sunday when Chasen Bradford coaxed a game-ending flyout with two on after allowing a run in the ninth. Latimore twice led off an inning by hitting the ball over the fence in a 7-3 loss Saturday that was the week’s only setback.
“I don’t care if we win by 10 or win by one, the thing is we came out on top,” Keefe said. “It was a good way to win the series. We battled, they battled. We’re going to be nose-to-nose all year.”
The Rockers lead the league in lowest ERA at 2.54 and earned runs allowed with 26, and they are second in strikeouts with 91 and third in walks issued with 31.
Individually, Brady Lail is second in ERA at 0.69, and Lail and fellow starter Justin Nicolino rank third and fourth, respectively, in strikeouts.
All of High Point’s starters have consistently worked at least five innings each time. Continuing that will be important beginning today with the implementation of the “double-hook” rule, in which a team loses its designated hitter if the starting pitcher is replaced before the end of the fifth inning.
At the plate, the club’s batting average has climbed to .264. High Point is tied for first in triples with five, tied for third in doubles with 19 and has smacked 17 home runs.
Four of the Rockers who are in the lineup every day are now hitting over .300. Ben Aklinski is third in batting average at .393, with Latimore at .344, Weil at .324 and Jay Gonzalez at .321.
Weil and Latimore are tied for third on the league home run list with four, and Wiel is second in RBIs with 14.
“(Charleston) liked to throw from the middle of the plate in, and when they missed their spots, Xander Wiel made them pay,” Keefe said. “Same with Q.”
The weekend series was the first time the Rockers have faced Charleston since former High Point bench coach Billy Horn became the Dirty Birds manager.
“I didn’t change anything,” Keefe said. “He knows what I’m doing and I know what he’s doing. The thing is to get out of the way of the players. We know some of their hitters and they know some of ours.”
One concern for Keefe is his injured list continues to grow. Cooper Casad, who has been No. 2 in the starting rotation, was added Sunday retroactive to Friday, joining relievers Johnny Barbato, Austin Glorius and Joe Johnson. The Rockers added righthander John Hayes.
Among position players, first baseman Logan Morrison has joined shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo on the injured list.
In another move on Sunday, the Rockers released outfielder Jared Mitchell, who had been a regular since coming from Sugar Land in a trade during the 2019 season. Mitchell, who hit 2 homers and batted .233 in 160 games with the Rockers, had seen action in only one game this season.
High Point brought rookie infielder Liam Scardariello off the injured list and he played Sunday. The Rockers also signed Camden Williamson, who played at Dudley and North Carolina A&T.
