HIGH POINT – Ben Aklinski hit a three-run inside-the-park home run as part of a go-ahead five-run seventh and the Rockers went on to defeat the Lexington Legends 11-6 on Wednesday at Truist Point.
With the score tied 6-6, pinch hitter Johnny Filed and Michael Martinez both singled, advanced on a double steal and Chris Proctor walked. Jay Gonzalez then laced a two-run single that put the Rockers (16-8) in front for the first time.
After an out, Aklinski ripped a line drive to right that easily scored Proctor and Gonzalez. The ball got past the right fielder and Aklinski steamed around the bases and was safe at the plate when the catcher dropped the throw, putting the Rockers ahead 11-6. It was the second inside-the-park homer for High Point this season and third in club history.
The Legends put two on with no outs in the ninth. But a double play got the runner at third and the batter going to first, and shortstop Tyler Ladendorf slid to cut off a ground ball and threw out the batter at first to end the game.
The Rockers got off to a rocky start as the Legends (11-13) scored four runs on just three hits, helped by two errors and two walks.
A dropped fly ball allowed one run to score after a single on a slow roller and a booted grounder. After a walk loaded the bases, a double drove in two runs. A fly to right had potential to score a run, but the runner was thrown out at the plate. After a walk, a deflected grounder allowed another run to score.
The Legends added one in the second on a sacrifice fly.
The Rockers clawed into contention in the second. With the bases loaded, Michael Martinez grounded to first. The first baseman chose to go for the force out at home but the catcher dropped the ball and Quincy Latimore was safe.
Chris Proctor then hit a grounder to second but the second baseman hesitated applying a tag on Martinex and was late going to first, allowing Wiel to score. Jerry Downs scored on a grounded out, and after a walk loaded the bases, a Ben Aklinski grounder scored another run, making it 5-4.
Downs belted a homer to right in the third, drawing the Rockers even for the first time at 5-5. An RBI single put Lexington up in the fourth and the Rockers tied it in the fifth on Proctor’s triple to right that scored Martinez.
John Hayes, who pitched the seventh for the Rockers, picked up the win. Henry Owens, who started the seventh for the Legends, took the loss.
