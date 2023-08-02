GASTONIA — After going hitless for six innings, the High Point Rockers’ bats came alive in the seventh inning, scoring four runs and going on to win their second straight game over Gastonia with a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

The win helped the Rockers increase their lead over the Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League’s South Division. The Rockers are now 55-30 overall and 14-8 in the second half. The loss dropped Gastonia to 11-10 and 2.5 games behind High Point in the second half.