HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers used the knuckleball of Mickey Jannis and some timely hitting from Beau Taylor to trip the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-3 Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Jannis (W, 6-0) went 5.1 innings and struck out six while yielding just three hits. He ran into trouble in the sixth when Telvin Nash homered, but the Bullpen pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. Jannis is now tied for the Atlantic League lead with six wins along with Southern Maryland’s Mitch Lambson.