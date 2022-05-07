YORK, Pa. — Mother Nature on Friday delayed the Rockers first road game of the season as rain postponed their contest against the York Revolution.
The teams will attempt to play the first game in their three-game series in a regularly scheduled game today at 6:30 p.m. in PeoplesBank Park. Friday’s game was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.
The Rockers are on the road for the first time after going 10-3 in a 13-game homestand. They return to Truist Point on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series against Charleston.
