GASTONIA — The Rockers game at Gastonia was postponed because of rain on Thursday.High Point (55-30) begins a three-game home series against Long Island today at Truist Point.
Earlier in the day, the Atlantic League announced a string of roster moves for High Point, led by the release of third baseman Michael Russell, who had been the only position player on the roster other than Quincy Latimore left from High Point’s inaugural 2019 season.
Russell, who became a reserve pit crewman for Richard Childress Racing earlier this year, was promoted last week to jackman for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series.
First baseman Zander Wiel, who had been on the injured list, was activated. Bryce Hensley was placed on the 7-day injured list while Kyle Halbohn came off..
The club also officially announced the contract of pitcher Ryan Weiss has been purchased by the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, which is based in Taiwan.
