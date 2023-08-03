GASTONIA — The Rockers game at Gastonia was postponed because of rain on Thursday.High Point (55-30) begins a three-game home series against Long Island today at Truist Point.

Earlier in the day, the Atlantic League announced a string of roster moves for High Point, led by the release of third baseman Michael Russell, who had been the only position player on the roster other than Quincy Latimore left from High Point’s inaugural 2019 season.