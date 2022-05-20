HIGH POINT — Ben Aklinski won the battle and the Rockers won the game Friday night.
Aklinski ripped the 10th pitch of an at-bat into deep center for a walk-off single that scored Mike Gulinol in the bottom of the ninth and High Point defeated Staten Island 3-2 at Truist Point.
Aklinskii, who fouled off six pitches and worked the count to 3-2, was the only batter faced by Chris Nunn after Joe Kuzia walked Gulino and Johnny Field.
Aklinski’s shot bounced off the centerfield wall and normally would have been a double but he didn’t make it to second before Gulino scored.
“I tip my cap to the pitcher for filling up the zone,” Aklinski said. “It’s a grind and a battle and you have to get it done.
“I hadn’t been swinging at a lot of strikes, so that was the first motive of that at bat. ...I smoked the first pitch foul and that settled me in a little bit. After that, I was focusing on seeing strikes and putting a swing on it. If you swing at strikes, you put yourself in a good position to hit.”
It was the 19th RBI of the season for Aklinski, who was 0 for 4 in his other at bats. The Rockers improved to 18-8 and Staten Island dropped to 5-19.
High Point scored twice in the first against former Major League pitcher Julio Teheran. Logan Morrison walked, Quincy Latimore singled and Xander Wiel followed with a two-run triple to right center. It was Wiel’s second triple of the season.
The Rockers were silent over five more innings against Teheran, who allowed four more hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Staten Island tied it on a two-run homer in the seventh against High Point starter Jheyson Manzueta, who allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in seven innings.
Jonathan Crawford worked the eighth and winner Adam Choplick the ninth, combining for five strikeouts and allowing a hit each.
Mike Gulino doubled and reached third in the seventh, but two strikeouts ended the threat. Wiel and Michael Martinez walked in the eighth, but a grounder ended the inning.
