GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers set a club single-game record by hitting seven home runs in Sunday’s 13-4 win over Gastonia at Caromont Health Park.
High Point improved to 57-51 on the season and stayed a half-game ahead of Kentucky in the wild card race. The Genomes defeated Southern Maryland 2-0 on Sunday.
Quincy Latimore blasted two homers on Sunday to become High Point’s career leader in home runs with 44, eclipsing Stephen Cardullo’s 42. Jerry Downs also hit two, and Zander Wiel, Michael Russell and Michael Martinez belted one each.
Latimore hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo homer in the fourth. Russell, Downs and Wiel hit solo shots in the fifth, tying a club record for most homers in an inning and putting the Rockers up 8-0. Martinez hit a solo shot in the sixth, making it 9-3. Downs' homer in the eighth completed the scoring.
Giovanny Alfonzo laced an RBI single in the second, and the Rockers scored two in the seventh on Roldani Baldwin’s RBI single and a balk.
Liam O’Sullivan improved to 3-4 on the year by throwing 5.2 innings and allowing six hits and four runs while walking two and striking out two. Gastonia starter Ian McKinney (L, 5-3) allowed seven hits and eight runs in his seven innings while striking out eight.
Gastonia rolled to a 15-0 victory on Friday as the Rockers were held to four hits. On Saturday, the Honey Hunters scored three in the seventh in breaking a 4-4 tie and won 11-5. The Rockers scored one in the fifth on a groundout and three in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and two-run double.
