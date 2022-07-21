LEXINGTON, Ky. — Overcoming a rocky start, the Rockers scored eight runs in each of two innings and six in another, set a franchise single-game record for scoring and demolished Lexington 25-9 in a Wednesday afternoon matinee at Wild Health Stadium.
The record for runs was one of 19 either broken or tied in the longest game in Rocker history at four hours.
Eight of High Point’s nine starters in the batting lineup swatted at least one hit as High Point finished with 21 hits.
Tyler Ladendorf, Michael Russell, Jay Gonzalez, Xander Wiel, Jerry Down and Ben Aklinski ripped a home run each for a team-record six.
Ladendorf, Russell and Gonzalez all homered to spark an eight-run third in which High Point (41-38, 2-11 second half) overcame a 5-2 deficit. Ladendorf and Russell hit three-run shots and Gonzalez provided a solo homer.
Weil cracked a two-run homer and Downs hit a solo shot in an eight-run seventh. Aklinski blasted a grand slam and keyed a six-run ninth.
Russell became the first Rocker to hit for cycle. He set a 2022 game record for hits (six), set the franchise record of six runs scored, and along with Morrison set the all-time record for at-bats (seven). He also had 12 total bases while driving in four runs as he led the High Point attack.
Other franchise records set were those for RBIs (22), extra base hits (11), total bases (45), slugging percentage (.978) and margin of victory.
Aklinski was 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Logan Morrison went 2 for 7 with two RBIs. Downs was 2 for 4, Ladendorf 3 for 5, Gonzalez 2 for 5, Giovanny Alfonzo 2 for 5 and Mike Gulino 1 for 4.
Russell doubled in the first, singled and homered in the third inning, singled in the sixth, reached on an error in the seventh, and achieved the cycle with a triple in the eighth. He added another single in the ninth.
The Rockers jumped in front in the first as Morrison laced an RBI double and Downs hit an RBI single.
Kentucky took advantage of the wildness of Rockers starter Austin Glorius to score one in the first and four in the second. Glorious walked seven, including two with bases loaded in a disastrous second. Kyle Mott replaced Glorius and uncorked a wild pitch and issued a bases-loaded walk that allowed runners charged to Glorius to score.
The Rockers pitching staff set game records for walks issued in an inning (six) and Most walks allowed in a game (15).
The teams conclude a three-game series today.
