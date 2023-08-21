HIGH POINT — When the Rockers went on a six-game road trip 10 days ago, they looked nothing like the team that won the Atlantic League first division championship.
The had spent the early portion of the second half playing mediocre baseball and then hit a low point, struggling in every phase of the game as they suffered consecutive double-digit losses to North Division first-half cellar dweller Staten Island on July 9-10.
Since they’ve regained their old form, winning eight of nine. High Point won two of three at Charleston and won all six last week — three at Lexington and then three at home against North Division contender York as they improved to a club-record 31 games over ,500 at 65-34 and first in second-half South Division standings at 24-12.
“You grind, you grind, you grind and you win the first half,” Rocker manager Jamie Keefe. “I’ve got to be honest there was a little lull because we went out did what we needed to do to win the first half and then you see what they can do after that.
“That last home series, we slipped up. I think we put Staten Island on fire because they haven’t lost much since then. But it was a wakeup call for us. We weren’t pitching the ball the way we needed to pitch the ball. Our defense didn’t look good and our offense was stale. Everyone looked in the mirror and we got back to business and doing things the right way. The last nine games have been a lot of fun.”
The Rockers swept York 7-3 on Friday, 8-7 in 10 innings on Saturday after rallying from five runs behind for the fifth time this season, and 5-1 on Sunday.
Ben Aklinski provided the biggest bat of the weekend, going 4 for 11 (.364) with eight RBIs that included a bases-clearing three-run double that tied the score in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday and four on Sunday by way of a sacrifice fly, solo homer and two-run single.
“That’s just Bennie,” Keefe said. “He’s taken a liking to hitting in the three hole. It’s been a month now. I’d like to see the numbers compared to before we put him there. He’s jumped on board with hitting in the three hole. When his confidence is up, he’s as good as he can be and he’s seeing the ball really well right now.”
Zander Wiel went 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs on Saturday while D.J. Burt went 3 for 3 with two walks and made two spectacular defensive plays in centerfield. HIs running catch made ESPN’s Top 10 plays and in the top of the 10th, caught a ball that dropped for a single and fired a strike to the plate that enabled Brian Parreria to prevent the Revolution’s ghost runner from scoring the go-ahead run. Emmanuel Tapia singled home the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
On Sunday, Burt stroked a lead off triple in the fourth and reached base for the 54th consecutive game, extending his club record.
Keefe said it isn’t the longest streak that he’s been associated with as a manager.
“In 2016, Jared McDonald was my leadoff hitter (at Rockland) and set the minor league record at 75 straight games and two weeks after that, my two-hole hitter lost his at 72 games,” Keefe said. “It’s special to go back in history and see there’s only been a few people to do that. Above 50 is huge. D.J. just keeps going. Look at the catches he’s been making. He’s having a lot of fun in the outfield and it’s fun to come to the ballpark everyday and watch him play.”
The Rockers remain at home with three games against Lexington beginning today and then end the week with three games at Spire City beginning Friday.
