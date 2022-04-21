HIGH POINT — Not qualifying for the Atlantic League playoffs last season still gnaws at members of the High Point Rockers as they head into the season-opener tonight against Kentucky Wild Health at Truist Point stadium.
The team finished with the second-best record for the season at 64-55 but failed to make the postseason because it finished second in the South Division in the first and second half. The first- and second-half winners advanced to the first round of the playoffs along with the first- and second-half champions from the North Division.
“It was heartbreaking for us,” veteran outfielder Quincy Latimore said. “You would think that if you play so well over the whole season, you would get rewarded for it. But unfortunately, they do the halves. It really did leave a sour taste in our mouths.”
The Rockers finished 31-29 and four games behind division winner Lexington in the first half. In the second half, they went 33-26, slumped down the stretch and finished 2.5 games behind Charleston. They could have potentially gotten in as a wild card if Long Island had won both halves in the North but that went away when Southern Maryland overtook the Ducks and won the second half.
“It was discouraging,” said Giovanny Alfonzo, who is one of five players remaining from the Rocker’s first season in 2019. “I was here all year, along with Michael Russell and some of the other guys. We saw how well we played and stayed in the mix the whole season. Having that record and not making it was tough to swallow.”
For the season, the Rockers were the only South Division team with a record over .500. Lexington was 60-60, Charleston 58-62 and Gastonia 54-66.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe has gotten over not making the postseason.“
“I think I was bitter at the end of the year because we didn’t make it,” Keefe said. “At the end of the day, I look in the mirror and see we had 15 guys get signed by Major League organizations and four get to the big leagues. That’s huge for us.”
Keefe starts the season with a solid group of returning players that include Alfonzo, Tyler Ladendorf, Logan Morrsion, 2021 ALPB batting champ Michael Russell and Jerry Downs in the infield; outifielders Latimore, Jay Gonzalez, Jared Mitchell and Johnny Field; catcher Mike Gulino; and pitchers Cooper Casad, Bryce Hensley, Ryan Dull, Joe Johnson and Neil Uskali.
The Rockers added slugger Ben Aklinsi, infielder and former Twins prospect Zander Wiel; and former Major League pitchers Chasen Bradford, Justin Nicolino, Johnny Barbato and Brady Lail plus former ECU hurler Tanner Duncan, who reached Triple-A with the Astros organization.
Alfonzo and Barbato will begin the season on the injured list.
“The new faces we have, those that have been here two and three years, we welcome them in,” Latimore said. “We just bring them into the group. Everyone is excited to be here and we’re all ready to play some baseball.”
Latimore, Ladendorf, Mitchell and Russell were also on the 2019 team along with Alfonzo.
Ladendorf reported to Rockers training camp last season but signed with the Cubs organization on opening day and spent most of the year in Triple-A.
“Having so many guys back, you know what to expect,” Ladendorf said. “You know everybody is going to be showing up on time, getting into the batting cage, putting the work in in a professional manner. It makes everything go so much smoother. Not to say when you have young guys, you have problems.
“But I know when a guy like Logan Morrison, who has played in the Majors, that we’re going to have fun. But it’s compartmentalizing. It’s not about the numbers but putting in the work so we can get back to where we want to be. It’s going to be a business-like mentality on the field but we’re going to have fun off of it. We have a good group of guys here.”
