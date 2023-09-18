Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe won’t be surprised if his club’s best-of-5 ALPB South division series against Gastonia turns into a dogfight that goes the distance, just as last season’s did when High Point took the deciding game in dramatic fashion.

Postseason play begins tonight in Gastonia between the teams with the two best records in the league. Game 2 on Wednesday is also at CaroMont Health Park. The rest of the series is in High Point, with Game 3 on Friday and if needed, Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday.

gsmith@hpenews.com