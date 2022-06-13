GASTONIA — The Rockers lost a pair of games at Gastonia on Saturday and Sunday, extending their losing streak to nine games as they were swept for the third straight three-game series.
The Honey Hunters came from behind in winning 6-4 on Saturday and pounded High Point starter Colt Webb for six runs in less than three innings on the way to a 9-5 victory on Sunday.
The Rockers mustered 14 hits, one more than the Honey Hunters, but left 11 runners on base in the latter loss. High Point dropped to 28-18 and fell four games behind leader Gastonia (32-14) in the Atlantic League’s South Division
Webb lost for the second straight start after winning his first. He gave up four runs in the first on a run-scoring ground-rule double, two-RBI single and a sacrifice fly. He was charged with two more in the third on an RBI double and an RBI single.
Webb was lifted with two out in the third. He allowed six earned runs and nine hits, struck out three and walked one. His ERA ballooned to 10.05.
Tyler Ladendorf cracked his fourth homer of the year and got the Rockers on the board in the first ahead of the Gastonia onslaught. Xander Wiel belted a two-run homer in the fourth and cut the deficit to 6-3. Both homers were given up by Gastonia starter and winning pitcher Reilly Hovis.
John Hayes allowed a 2-run single in the fifth, and Emmanuel Tapia belted a solo homer off Gavin Weyman in the sixth as the lead grew to 9-3.
The Rockers added one in the seventh on Logan Morrison’s RBI double, and another in the eighth as Ladendorf laced a single and drove in his second run of the game.
On Saturday, Gastonia went ahead with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
With the Honey Hunters trailing 4-3, Jake Skole tied the game with a home run. Adam Choplick then walked Reece Hampton. Chasen Bradford replaced Choplick, walked Stuart Levy and then yielded a go-ahead RBI single to Jack Reinheimer. Levy then scored on an RBI single by Joseph Rosa.
High Point took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Giovanny Alfonzo singled, moved to second on a walk to Ben Aklinski and scored on Jerry Downs’ single to center. Luis Roman’s solo homer in the fourth knotted the game at 1-1.
The Rockers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Zander Wiel led off with a homer, his first since coming off the injured list earlier in the week.
High Point starter Neil Uskali went six innings and held Gastonia to just three hits while walking two and striking out five. He turned it over to the bullpen with a 2-1 lead.
Gastonia took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh when Jonathon Crawford loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a hit batter.
Choplick (L, 3-3) relieved Crawford and Herlis Rodriguez greeted him with a two-run double to put Gastonia ahead 3-2.
High Point went back on top with two runs in the top of the eighth. Johnny Field hit a solo homer to tie the game and Logan Morrison followed with a double. Giovanny Alfonzo’s single plated Morrison and the Rockers had a 4-3 advantage.
The Rockers start a three-game series against Long Island on Tuesday at Truist Point.
