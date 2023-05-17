HIGH POINT — The Rockers announced Wednesday that pitchers Ben Braymer and Cam Cotter have been signed by Major League organizations.

The Colorado Rockies purchased the contract of Braymer, who went 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA in four starts with the Rockers. Braymer did not allow a run over his first 20 innings this year and struck out 23 in 23.1 innings while allowing just four walks and three runs. He started for the Rockers in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win at Southern Maryland but was not involved in the decision.

