LANCASTER, Pa. — Devon Torrence, batting .175, put down a grounder that drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as Lancaster defeated the Rockers 3-2 on Wednesday, sending High Point to its seventh-straight defeat.
Torrence capped a two-run rally. Lancaster had runners on first and second with none out, and they advanced on a passed ball. Light-hitting catcher Anthony Peroin singled to right, allowing Anderson Feliz to score the tying run, and putting runners on third and first, setting the stage for the winning run to scurry home on Torrence’s grounder to short.
With the score tied 1-1, the Rockers scored once in the top of the 10th to go ahead. With runners on second and third, Zander Wiel lofted a fly ball to center that Sahwn Dunston Jr. caught. Tyler Ladendorf raced home and scored the go-ahead run before Logan Morrison was thrown out at third.
Lancaster rallied past the Rockers and prevailed 8-6 in the series opener on Tuesday.
High Point broke a 2-2 tie in the third, scoring on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and an RBI groundout. A home run cut the lead to one, and Lancaster went in front to stay with three runs in the seventh. Trayvon Robinson laced a single against reliever Chasen Bradford that brought in the tying and go-ahead runs.
Junior Rincon replaced Bradford and after issuing a walk, pitching coach Frank Viola went to the mound. That led to an altercation with the home plate umpire and resulted in Viola’s ejection. Rincon then walked the next two hitters on four pitches each, forcing home a run and giving Lancaster a 6-4 advantage.
Robinson smacked a two-run homer off Ryan Dull in the eighth and finished with four RBIs.
Xander Wiel belted a two-run homer in the ninth, reducing the deficit to two, and added a two-run single in the first, finishing with four RBIs that boosted his total for the season to 60.
Bradford was charged with all three Barnstormer runs in the seventh and took the loss. High Point starter Ivan Pineyro went five innings, allowed three runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four.
Rockers outfielders Ben Aklinski and outfielder Zander Wiel were named to the 2022 Atlantic League-Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team on Wednesday. Sponsored by Ballpark Digest, the club was assembled by a vote of the 10 Atlantic League managers.
Aklinski ranks third in the league with 20 doubles and fifth with 33 extra base hits while posting a .289 average with 11 homers and 41 RBIs.
Wiel is hitting .277 with 56 RBIs and 17 homers, including four multihomer games. His .638 slugging percentage is the fourth-best in the Atlantic League this season.
