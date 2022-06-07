LEXINGTON, Ky. — The woes continued for the Rockers’ pitching staff Tuesday.
Kentucky belted 14 hits and rolled to an 11-3 victory as High Point (28-13) lost for a season-high fourth straight game. The Genomes were shutout in the first and then scored in each of the next six innings.
The Genomes onslaught included five home runs, two two-run blasts and three solo shots, and four doubles. Chase Vallot swung the biggest bat, hitting two homers and a double and driving in three runs. Luke Becker went 4 for 5 ( a homer, a double and two singles) and also had three RBIs.
Colt Webb found his second start as a Rocker much different than his first last week after graduating from the University of Charleston. Webb gave eight runs and eight hits, walked five and struck out one in 42/3 innings.
In his first outing, Webb allowed just one run over six innings in a 7-1 win over Charleston.
John Hayes replaced Webb and allowed two runs and four hits while working through the end of the sixth. Joe Johnson returned to action for the first time since going on the injured list on April 28 and allowed a solo homer in the seventh.
The Rockers scored first on Chris Proctor’s sacrifice fly in the second. Kentucky tied it in the bottom of the inning. High Point scored twice in the third, on a sacrifice fly by Michael Martinez and Jerry Downs RBI single, for its last lead.
Kentucky went ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The teams play again today at 6:30 p.m.
