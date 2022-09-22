HIGH POINT — Now even after Wednesday night’s 11-4 romp on the road, the Rockers hold home-field advantage heading into Game 3 of their best-of-five Atlantic League divisional series with Gastonia.
All of the remaining games are slated for Truist Point, beginning tonight at 6:35. Game 4 is Saturday at the same time with Game 5, if needed, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
“We wanted to take one down here and now we go home and play three,” High Point manager Jamie Keefe said. “That’s all we could ask for.”
The winner will play for the league championship against the winner of the North Division series between Southern Maryland and Lancaster. That series is also tied 1-1.
Led by Logan Morrison driving in seven runs with two homers and a solid pitching effort led by starter Craig Stem, the Rockers rebounded from a lopsided series-opening defeat to draw even at 1-1.
“It’s better than being down 0-2 but not as good as being up 2-0,” Morrison said by telephone on Thursday. “It’s not rocket science. You take it for what it is and have fun with it. The best team is going to win and hopefully that’s us.”
Morrison, who made Major League rosters in 11 straight seasons, hit a three-run homer as High Point went up 4-0 in the first and smashed a grand slam in the sixth for an 11-3 lead. His seven RBIs tied a club record.
“You always want to get ahead early,” Morrison said. “The more you score early, the less you have to score late. It just happened to work out for us. Getting guys at the top of the order on base was huge for us because then they had to pitch to guys who can hit it out of the park. If nobody’s on, they can nibble on the corners and get us out. If someone is on, they have to throw it over the plate.”
Mitch Atkins is expected to start on the mound for the Rockers. Atkins had been restricted in the number of innings pitched since he joined the club early this month.
Morrison said a key for the Rockers is having the lead when Keefe goes to the bullpen.
“If we can get to the fifth inning or sixth inning with the lead, I like our chances,” Morrison said. “I like the back end of our bullpen.”
