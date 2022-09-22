HIGH POINT — Now even after Wednesday night’s 11-4 romp on the road, the Rockers hold home-field advantage heading into Game 3 of their best-of-five Atlantic League divisional series with Gastonia.

All of the remaining games are slated for Truist Point, beginning tonight at 6:35. Game 4 is Saturday at the same time with Game 5, if needed, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

