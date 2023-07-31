FREDERICK, Md. — The Rockers took two victories against Spire City in quite different fashion over the weekend.
High Point wiped out a four-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth and won 6-5 on Sunday, a day after setting a club record by scoring 14 runs in the ninth and winning 22-2.
Down 4-1 on Sunday, Shed Long Jr. tied the score by hitting a grand slam homer run to dead center and Quincy Latimore laced a single that enabled Ben Aklinski to score what proved to be the winning run.
Long produced the Rockers’ fifth grand slam of the year. He belted an 0-2 pitch over the fence after two walks and a single loaded the bases.
Lattimore, who was out of action until July 18 while recovering from knee surgery, went 4 for 5 and drove in two runs as he extended a hot batting streak to three games in which he was 8 for 9 with three homers, nine runs batted in and four runs scored.
Latimore hit two homers on Saturday, a solo shot in the third and three-run blast in the eighth that put High Point up 8-2.
Then came the ninth-inning slugfest in which the Rockers sent 17 batters to the plate and pounded out nine hits. All nine in the High Point lineup scored with five scoring twice. Ben Aklinski drove in five of the runs, one with a single and the other four with a grand slam.
The other runs scored on two Michael Martinez RBI singles, a one-run single and one-run double by D.J. Burt, a hit batter, a fielder’s choice, and Brian Parreira’s two- run double.
The Rockers pounded out 21 hits, had 22 RBIs and 37 total bases as they set season highs in those categories as well as runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.