HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers have landed the first Taiwanese player in franchise history with the signing of Dai-Kang Yang. The outfielder and first baseman spent 16 seasons in the Japanese major leagues, where he was known as Daikan Yoh and was a teammate of the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters.
During his 15 years in the Japanese Professional Leagues, Yoh, 36, hit 142 home runs and drove in nearly 600 runs while posting a .275 career batting average. Named the MVP of the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Series in 2012 and 2014, he won the league’s Gold Glove award in 2012 and 2013.
Yoh’s top season in Japan came in 2014 when he hit .293 with 25 home runs and 85 RBI while adding 20 stolen bases. In 2016, Yoh led the Ham Fighters to the Pacific League and Japan Series championships.
In 2017, Yoh became a free agent and signed with the Yomiuri Giants, spending five seasons with the Japanese Central League club.
“We have never signed a player with as much experience as Dai-Kang,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “He spent 16 years in Japan’s top professional league and there’s still plenty left in his tank. He’ll be a good addition to our club this season.”
GAME TIMES SET
The Rockers announced Tuesday that game times for the majority of Tuesday through Saturday games will remain at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 4:05 p.m.
The Rockers also announced that single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 31 with another special temperature promotion. The Rockers annual “Weather or Not” ” promotion discounts all single game tickets based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. on March 31. In 2022, the temperature was 51 degrees, meaning a 51% discount on all single game tickets.
“We had a great response on our temperature discount last year,” said Rockers President Pete Fisch. “This will be the steepest discount on ticket prices for the 2023 season and we expect our fans to plan early and take advantage of this amazing price break.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.