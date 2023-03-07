HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers have landed the first Taiwanese player in franchise history with the signing of Dai-Kang Yang. The outfielder and first baseman spent 16 seasons in the Japanese major leagues, where he was known as Daikan Yoh and was a teammate of the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters.

During his 15 years in the Japanese Professional Leagues, Yoh, 36, hit 142 home runs and drove in nearly 600 runs while posting a .275 career batting average. Named the MVP of the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Series in 2012 and 2014, he won the league’s Gold Glove award in 2012 and 2013.

