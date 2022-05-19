HIGH POINT — The Rockers broke in front early and survived a late scare, winning 7-5 at Truist Point on Thursday.
High Point led 4-0 after three innings and kept scratching out runs as they pounded out a total of 18 hits, four by Michael Martinez. Justin Nicolino picked up the win as he gave up seven hits and runs, struck out seven and walked one.
The Rockers, who won two of three in the series, improved to 16-8 while Lexington fell to 11-14.
In the second, Michael Martinez hit a lead-off single. Chris Procto followed with a triple for the second night in a row and Martinez scored. Giovanny Alfonzo, making his first start in some time, laced a single up the middle, scoring Alfonzo. Johnny Field hit a sharp grounder that glanced off the shortstop and scooted into left field, scoring Alfonzo.
High Point added a run in the third but it could have been more. The Rockers loaded the bases on a walk and two singles but Michael Russell’s bouncer to third resulted in a force out at the plate. Proctor then bounced to second, scoring Jerry Downs as Russell was thrown out at second. The inning then ended on a strike out with two on.
A RBI single put Lexington on the board in the fourth and Courtney Hawkins upped his league-leading home run total to 10 with a solo shot to right in the fifth.
Alfonzo picked up his second hit of the night with a double in the sixth and scored when Jay Gonzalez lifted a single in the fifth, putting the Rockers up 5-2.
Michael Russell provided an RBI single in the sixth, and both teams scored a run in the seventh. Lexington scored on an RBI groundout, and Ben Aklinski singled home Gonzalez for High Point.
Tillman Pugh hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth for the Legends. Hawkins singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Isaias Tejeda hit a grounder to end the game.
The Rockers begin their first series with new Atlantic League member Staten Island today at 6:30 p.m.
Of note: The Rockers set a franchise-worst record of 11 walks in its 11-6 victory on Tuesday. Rockers starter Austin Glorius set a Rockers record for most walks allowed in a game with seven ... Tuesday’s game marked the Rockers’ second rally from five runs down this season... The Rockers and Lexington combined for nine stolen bases Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.