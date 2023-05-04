HIGH POINT — The Rockers ended the game by throwing out what would have been the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth and escaped with a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game series sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday at Truist Point.

High Point (5-1) grabbed the lead with three runs in the first and led the rest of the way as Shed Long Jr. provided what proved to be the winning run with a solo homer into the batter’s eye in the seventh.

