HIGH POINT — The Rockers ended the game by throwing out what would have been the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth and escaped with a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game series sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday at Truist Point.
High Point (5-1) grabbed the lead with three runs in the first and led the rest of the way as Shed Long Jr. provided what proved to be the winning run with a solo homer into the batter’s eye in the seventh.
In the top of the ninth, Luis Atiles and Yefri Perez laced back-to-back singles. Dwight Smith Jr. then laced a double to right. Atiles scored easily as Rockers right fielder Ben Aklinski fired the ball to second baseman Michael Russell, who turned and zipped a strike that enabled catcher Tyler Blaum to tag Perez before he reached the plate.
“We’re finding things out about ourselves,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We had to make a play and we made a play. Tyler makes the catch and then spins around. Benny always throws a strike in from right but it actually took Russ up the line a little bit. He had to go inside to throw it but we waited for the ball and got that tag down.
“At the end of the day, a hard-fought series and a sweep and we’ll take that.”
Keefe started Liam O’Sullivan on the mound instead of Mickey Jannis, preferring to keep Jannis in a relief role.
O’Sullivan, who got the win, allowed one run in five innings, helped in large part by the Rockers turning three of their club-record tying four double plays.
O’Sullivan allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one. The run he gave up came on a homer by Luis Roman in the fourth.
“It could have been Mickey but Mickey is so good in that role, coming out of the bullpen and keeping you around. Otherwise, you’ve got to piggy-back Mickey and go through the whole bullpen. We wanted to give Liam the opportunity and get him out there. We know if he throws the ball the way he did tonight, we know what he can do and he did. It was more of a challenge for him because he didn’t make the club out of spring training. But he got the opportunity and he’ll probably get another.”
In the first, John Nogowski blasted a two-run homer after Long was hit by a pitch. Zander Weil walked, stole second and scored when Ben Aklinski laced a single.
Charleston got its other run in the sixth when Bobby Bradley belted an offering from Rockers reliever Cam Cotter well over the wall in center field.
The Rockers begin a four-game series with league newcomer Frederick today at 6:35 p.m.
