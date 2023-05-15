HIGH POINT – Having made the most of a home-heavy start to the schedule, the Rockers now face their first extended road trip.

High Point will spend its first full week on the road with three games at Southern Maryland beginning tonight and three games at Long Island beginning Friday. The six-game run starts a stretch of 12 of 15 on the road which counterbalances the Rockers enjoying its first 10 and 13 of the first 16 in Truist Point as they piled up a 13-3 record and a 2.5-game lead in the Atlantic League South Division.

