HIGH POINT – Having made the most of a home-heavy start to the schedule, the Rockers now face their first extended road trip.
High Point will spend its first full week on the road with three games at Southern Maryland beginning tonight and three games at Long Island beginning Friday. The six-game run starts a stretch of 12 of 15 on the road which counterbalances the Rockers enjoying its first 10 and 13 of the first 16 in Truist Point as they piled up a 13-3 record and a 2.5-game lead in the Atlantic League South Division.
“It’s going to be a long trek, going to Southern Maryland and then all the way to Long Island,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “If we can keep these guys together, especially the pitching, if we can get 5-6 innings out of our (starting) pitching, I think we can hold everybody down.”
High Point hits the road after rallying past Gastonia for a 4-3 victory Sunday in the deciding game of a three-game series that capped the home-dominated beginning. The Rockers have won the most games in all five of their series so far.
The Rockers trailed 3-1 before rookies Brian Perriera and John Daly helped lead the comeback. Perriera hit a solo homer in the seventh that cut the lead to 3-2, putting the Rockers in position to take the lead with two in the eighth. Perriera drove in the first of those with a single. With runners on third and first, Daly hit a bouncer to short. The Honey Hunters got the force out on Perriera at second but Daly beat the throw to first, denying an inning-ending double play and allowing the winning run to score.
The win boosted the Rockers’ lead over Gastonia in the ALPB South to 2.5 games.
