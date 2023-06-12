HIGH POINT — Able to keep pace with Gastonia in the race for the Atlantic League South Division lead over the weekend, the Rockers begin their longest remaining homestand of the season tonight.

High Point plays nine in a row at Truist Point, starting with three against Frederick, which rallied past the Honey Hunters in the ninth on Sunday. That turn of events enabled the Rockers to pull within a half-game of first with a 5-1 win over Charleston.