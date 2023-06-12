HIGH POINT — Able to keep pace with Gastonia in the race for the Atlantic League South Division lead over the weekend, the Rockers begin their longest remaining homestand of the season tonight.
High Point plays nine in a row at Truist Point, starting with three against Frederick, which rallied past the Honey Hunters in the ninth on Sunday. That turn of events enabled the Rockers to pull within a half-game of first with a 5-1 win over Charleston.
The remainder of the homestand includes three against Southern Maryland beginning Friday and three against Lexington beginning June 20. Southern Maryland defeated Lancaster 10-9 on Monday and moved a half-game ahead of York at the top of the North Division
The Rockers won Sunday on the strength of their pitching as starter Matt Solter (1-1) gave up a run on four hits over six innings and Cam Bedrosian, Jameson McGrane and Ryan Dull each tossed an inning of hitless relief.
High Point trailed before Shed Long Jr. laced a two-run single that scored John Daly and Cam WIlliamson in the fifth. The Rockers added three in the eighth. With Michael Martinez on, Zander Wiel smacked his 11th homer of the year and Daly drew a bases loaded walk.
The game was the first for Montrell Marshall in a Rockers uniform. Marshall, who was playing behind Tevin Nash at first base for Charleston, was acquired in a trade. His addition came two days after John Nogowski, the team’s RBI leader, went on the inactive list. Marshall, a 12th round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2014, was the MVP of the 2018 Midwest League All-Star game and played the 2022 season with the Lexington Legends.
The Rockers also acquired Tim Bouchard from the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League. Bouchard could be activated this week. Outfielder D.J. Burt, who was shaken up making a diving catch last week, and pitcher Kyle Halbohn were put on the injured list.
Stat lines: Beau Taylor leads the Rockers in batting average at .343, which is fourth in the league. . .Knuckleball pitcher is tied for the league lead for wins with six with Jeremy Rhoades is tied for third with five. Jannis is also tied for fourth in strikeouts with 43.
