HPTSPTS-05-03-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Daikan Yoh swings through for a single hit during Tuesday’s game against the Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Neil Ramierz provided another quality start, the Rockers pounded out 18 hits and smashed Charleston 16-0 in the start of a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Point.

Ramierz, a former Major Leaguer, allowed just one hit, struck out four and walked one over five innings in providing a solid start to a four-hit shutout. Cam Cotter, Gabriel Castallano, Jameson McGrane and Austin Ross tossed an inning each as High Point improved to 3-1.

Trending Videos