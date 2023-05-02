HIGH POINT — Neil Ramierz provided another quality start, the Rockers pounded out 18 hits and smashed Charleston 16-0 in the start of a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Point.
Ramierz, a former Major Leaguer, allowed just one hit, struck out four and walked one over five innings in providing a solid start to a four-hit shutout. Cam Cotter, Gabriel Castallano, Jameson McGrane and Austin Ross tossed an inning each as High Point improved to 3-1.
The Rockers scored three in each of the first two innings, one in the fifth, sixth and seventh, and a whopping eight in the eighth as 13 batters came to the plate, smacked six hits and drew four walks.
The 16-run margin of victory tied the club record. John Nogowski helped lead the offense, driving in five runs. He smacked a three-run homer in the second, drove in one run with a groundout in the first and laced an RBI double in the seventh.
Michael Russell became the first Rocker to reach 300 hits when he laced a single in the seventh. He also smacked an RBI single in the eighth that also included a two-run double by Zander Wiel and RBI singles by Ryan Grotjohn, D.J. Burt, Shed Long Jr., Ben Aklinski and a run-scoring groundout from Beau Taylor. Burt and Taylor finished with two RBIs
The eight runs in the eighth fell a run short of the franchise record,
Taylor and Daiken Yoh each laced a run-scoring single in the first, and Burt smacked an RBI double in the second.
Long went 3 for 3, Russell 3 for 5, Nogowski 2 for 5, Wiel 2 for 4, Taylor 2 for 5, Grotjohn 2 for 6 and Burt 2 for 5.
Charleston moved a runner into scoring position only once, that on a single followed by a wild pitch in the seventh.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m.
