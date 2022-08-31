GASTONIA — The Rockers and Gastonia split victories in a pair of games scheduled for seven innings each Wednesday at CaroMont Health Park.
High Point rallied from four runs down and won 8-7 as the second game stretched to eight innings. Gastonia prevailed 2-0 in the first game.
The Rockers improved to 61-55 and stretched their lead over Kentucky in the wild-card race to 1.5 games. The Genomes lost to Kentucky 17-16 earlier in the day.
The Rockers trailed 5-1 in the second game before scoring six runs in the seventh. Quincy Latimore provided the big blow, smacking a grand-slam homer that capped the rally.
After the Honey Hunters (78-38) scored two in the bottom of the inning, ghost runner Joe Johnnson scored the go-ahead run for the Rockers in the top of the eighth. Johnson started at second, went to third when a throwing error put Michael Martinez on first and scored when Michael Russell singled.
Tyler Higgins set Gastonia down in order in the bottom of the eighth. The Honey Hunters’ ghost runner went to third on a groundout but a strikeout and pop up ended the threat.
Gastonia scored fourth in the first on a bases-clearing triple and sacrifice fly. Logan Morrison smashed another home run and put the Rockers on the board in the second and the Honey Hunters added one in the third on an RBI double for a 5-1 margin.
Russell helped start the seventh-inning rally with an RBI single. Ben Aklinski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Latinore followed with his 16th homer of the year.
Ryan Dull, who gave up the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, picked up the win (5-1) as the pitcher of record when the Rockers went ahead in the eighth. Higgins earned a save.
In the first game, which was postponed by rain Tuesday, John Anderson held the Rockers to five hits as Gastonia prevailed, 2-0.
