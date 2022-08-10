WALDORF, Md. -The Rockers game at Southern Maryland was rained out Wednesday.
The contest was rescheduled for Thursday, creating a doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning at 11:05 a.m., with a 30-minute break between.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 8:58 pm
High Point returns home Friday for the start of a three-game series against South Division leader Gastonia.
Southern Maryland’s Braxton Lee hit three triples, drove in three runs and the Blue Crabs topped the Rockers 7-3 in the opening game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday.
Alex Merithew (W, 4-2) earned the win by holding the Rockers to just three hits over eight innings while striking out 11. High Point went scoreless after going up 3-2 when Tyler Ladendorf smacked a two-run home run in the second inning
The Rockers are now 11-20 in the second half and 50-47 on the season. High Point and Southern Maryland will continue the three-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Jerry Downs hit a solo homer in the first and after the Blue Crabs scored two, Ladendorf homered with Downs aboard in the second.
Merithew stiffened and didn’t allow the Rockers another hit before leaving after the eighth inning. Endrys Briceno set the Rockers down in order in the ninth to secure the win.
The Rockers managed just two base runners over the final seven innings of the game, both in the third inning, when Downs was hit by a pitch and Zander Wiel reached on an error with each being stranded on base.
Southern Maryland tied the game in the bottom of the third on Lee’s first triple of the night to score Jack Sundberg. Lee tripled with two men on in the fifth to put the Blue Crabs ahead then scored on Alex Crosby’s groundout for a 6-3 lead.. Lee’s third triple came leading off the seventh but he was stranded at third.
High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan (L, 1-4) went 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and six runs while walking four and striking out three. Reliever Cam Cotter pitched two-thirds of an inning and did not allow a run while Devin Fontenot hurled two scoreless innings. Joe Johnson allowed SMD’s final run in the eighth.
THROUGH TUESDAY
SOUTH DIVISION
Gastonia 24-7
Kentucky 17-14
Charleston 13-16
Lexington 12-18
High Point 11-20
NORTH DIVISION
Lancaster 21-9
S. Maryland 16-11
Long Island 12-19
Staten Island 12-19
York 12-19
