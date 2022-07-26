LEXINGTON — Two- of-a-kind was a winner for Kentucky on Tuesday.
The Genomes (43-41) scored five runs in third, added five more in the eighth and defeated the Rockers 10-4 at Wild Health Stadium.
Two home runs (a two-run blast followed by a three-run smash) accounted for all of the runs in the third. Both were drives off pitches served up by Casey Grimm, who was added to the roster earlier in the day and was the losing pitcher in his first start for the Rockers
Kentucky scored the five in the eighth on a wild pitch, two RBI doubles and a two-run homer. The Genomes finished with 12 hits.
High Point (43-41) tallied all of its runs on solo homers.
Quincy Latimore’s 13th homer of the year put the Rockers ahead 1-0 in the second. Zander Wiel hit his 23rd of the season in the sixth and added his 24th in the ninth, which was followed by Jerry Downs’ 13th. The teams continue their series today at 12:05 p.m.
