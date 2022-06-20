CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Rockers homered in the top of the 10th to take the lead, but Charleston Dirty Birds answered in the bottom half to beat High Point 12-11 in Atlantic League baseball Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.
Giovanny Alfonzo hit a two-run home run to give the Rockers an 11-9 lead. But Charleston loaded the bases with one out and tied the game on a ground-rule double. With a runner on third, the Dirty Birds (23-30) won it with a single to right.
Ben Aklinski (0-1), taking the mound for the 10th, took the loss for High Point (30-23).
Quincy Latimore hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Jerry Downs hit a two-run home run in the third inning to key the Rockers. Alfonzo – who had four RBIs – and Michael Martinez each totaled three hits, including a double.
On Saturday, the teams split a doubleheader, with High Point winning 2-0 and Charleston winning 7-6 – each with the difference coming in the final inning.
Tyler Ladendorf had a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI in the victory, as the Rockers scored two in the top of the seventh. Aklinski added a home run while Latimore had a double. Hensley (1-1) got the win with two innings in relief of Austin Glorius, who struck out seven.
Downs had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs, in the loss. Logan Morrison also homered while Zander Wiel doubled. Chasen Bradford (2-1), pitching the seventh, took the loss as the Dirty Birds scored three runs to overtake High Point.
The Rockers, following a day off Monday, will begin a three-game series Tuesday at Long Island before returning home Friday to start a three-game set against Lexington.
