HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland held the upper hand in a home run battle, took advantage of defensive lapses and held on for an 8-6 victory on Friday at Truist Point.
The Blue Crabs belted five out of the park while the Rockers (29-15) smashed four, two from Zander Wiel and one each by Ryan Grotjohn and Daiken Yoh, who made a return to the lineup after time on the injured list as did D.J. Burt.
Southern Maryland took a 4-1 lead on its first three homers to just one for the Rockers. High Point drew even at 5-5 in the fifth but the Blue Crabs added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth before Yoh homered in the ninth.
K.C. Hobson launched solo blasts homered for the Blue Crabs (24-18) in the second and ninth. Braxton Lee lifted a solo shot and Alex Crosby drilled one with a runner aboard in the fourth. Khalil Lee lifted a solo shot to center in the sixth.
“The long ball was a factor today as we know,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “They got on us early and we got back in it and the long ball happens again. Sometimes they are contagious and we couldn’t stop the bleeding, plain and simple.”
The Rockers could have been trailing by more in the late innings but with the bases loaded and no one out in the sixth, Cam Bedrosian replaced struggling Jeremy Rhoades and retired three straight Blue Crabs.
“Bedrosian was unbelievable,” Keefe said. “He was beautiful coming in and cleaning the inning up.That’s the best I’ve seen all year. But at the end of the day, you’re playing from behind. You get to level and then it starts over again. We need to keep the ball in the yard so we can let the defense play plain and simple.”
The defense had its struggles also. Burt bobbled a ball that fell for a double in the fifth, allowing Michael Baca to advance to third. Baca then scored on a single, spelling the end for starter Laim O’Sullivan, who gave up five runs on six hits.
In the eighth, Baca reached on a fielder’s choice and went to third when Taylor Guerrieri uncorked a pickoff attempt toward first that went wide of the bag and into foul territory. Baca later scored on a wild pitch.
“I didn’t know why he tried to pick them off,,” Keefe said. “We made mistakes that we don’t normally make and it compiles to what it compiles to.”
Wiel hit a homer that went 443 feet in the second with no one abroad and a two-run shot that went 420 feet in the fifth. Grotjohn’s solo shot in the fourth was his seventh of the year and the Rockers added another run that inning when Yoh laced an RBI single. That was all of the Rockers scoring until Yoh hit an opposite field homer in the ninth.
