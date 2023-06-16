HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland held the upper hand in a home run battle, took advantage of defensive lapses and held on for an 8-6 victory on Friday at Truist Point.

The Blue Crabs belted five out of the park while the Rockers (29-15) smashed four, two from Zander Wiel and one each by Ryan Grotjohn and Daiken Yoh, who made a return to the lineup after time on the injured list as did D.J. Burt.