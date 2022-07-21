LEXINGTON, Ky. — The High Point Rockers dropped an 11-6 decision to the Lexington Legends in the rubber match of the three-game series at Wild Health Field on Thursday night. The game was scheduled for seven innings due to the lack of available pitching for both teams.
The loss gives the Rockers a 41-38 overall record and a 2-12 record in the second half.
The Rockers fell behind 3-0 in the second inning when High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan (L, 0-2) allowed a single to Jordany Valdespin, an RBI double by Rusber Estrada, an RBI double by Montrell Marshall and a run-scoring single by Boog Powell.
High Point made it a 3-2 game with a pair of runs in the fourth. Zander Wiel singled, Jerry Downs hit a ground-rule double and Quincy Latimore delivered a two-run single.
Lexington extended its lead to 4-2 in the fourth on a solo homer by Powell and then put up five runs in the fifth inning off O’Sullivan and reliever Chasen Bradford. Estrada and Cesar Cuevas each doubled, Powell delivered an RBI single and Phillip Ervin hit a two-run homer.
The Rockers rallied with four runs in the sixth inning starting when Chris Proctor drew a bases-loaded walk from Legends starter Thomas Dorminy (W, 5-3). Michael Russell doubled home two runs and Ben Aklinski sent an RBI single to left to pull the Rockers within three runs at 9-6.
Marshall hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jonathon Crawford to put the Legends up 11-6.
The Rockers threatened in the seventh. Downs hit a one-out double, his third hit of the night off Legends reliever Austin Adams. Giovanny Alfonzo and Proctor drew walks to load the bases with two outs. But Adams was able to fan pinch-hitter Jay Gonzalez for the final out of the game.
High Point will return home on Friday to start a three-game series with South Division leader Gastonia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will celebrate Christmas in July, presented by Old Dominion Freight Lines. Any fan can receive a free outfield ticket by bringing three or more canned goods for donation to the Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.