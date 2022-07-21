LEXINGTON, Ky. — The High Point Rockers dropped an 11-6 decision to the Lexington Legends in the rubber match of the three-game series at Wild Health Field on Thursday night. The game was scheduled for seven innings due to the lack of available pitching for both teams.

The loss gives the Rockers a 41-38 overall record and a 2-12 record in the second half.

