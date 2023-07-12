HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe was blunt in critiquing his team’s play on Wednesday.
“Well, that was ugly,” Keefe said.
High Point failed offensively after the first inning, made defensive lapses that contributed to a mediocre outing for Mickey Jannis and were defeated 5-1 by Staten Island in a matinee game at Truist Point.
“It was one of those days where we were off balance all day,” Keefe said.”Their pitcher did a heck of a job. We lined out a lot, had our opportunities early and didn’t take care of them. It was one of those days.”
The Rockers (43-24, 2-2 second half) mustered their run in the first. Trent Taylor drew a leadoff walk, went to second when Ben Aklinski walked and was able to race home when Dai-Kang Yang singled.
High Point finished with six hits, with Yang the only one with more than one, and had at least one baserunner in each inning through the seventh, when D.J. Burt led off with a single. Three relievers put the Rockers down in order the rest of the way.
Staten Island starter Nick Beadersly got the win as he allowed the run and five hits, struck out four and walked five as the Ferry Hawks improved to 23-43 and 1-2.
High Point managed just one hit in eight chances with runners in scoring position and left eight on base. Staten Island turned two double plays and registered 11 strikeouts.
High Point’s lackluster performance followed a night game in which they turned back a late Staten Island rally and won 11-9.
“You can blame (the loss) on a lot of things,” Keefe said of the short turnaround. “We just didn’t get it done. We were flat all day. Our guys looked like it was 100 (degrees) because it was and they beat us.”
A leadoff walk by Brian Parreira and single from Emmanuel Tapia gave High Point two runners with no one out in the second but a strike out and double play ended the threat. Aklinski’s walk and Yang’s hit that bounced into the right field stands for a ground rule double put two on with two out in the third, which ended with a groundout. The Rockers had just one other runner reach scoring position after that.
“We’ve played good baseball up to this point,” Keefe said. “That was probably the ugliest game of the year, offensively especially.”
Jannis took the loss in dropping to 8-3 as he allowed four runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked two.
Staten Island never trailed after scoring two in the second. Ronaldi Baldwin led off with a single. Jack Elliot reached when the Rockers failed to get a force out at second and Luis Castrio walked. Mike Wilson laced an RBI single and the go-ahead scored on a bases-loaded double play.
Staten Island added a run in the third when Brandon Pugh, who led off with a walk, scored on Angel Aguilar’s single. Aguilar, who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, homered in the sixth, making it 4-1.
“Mickey threw the ball well and should have only given up two runs max,” Keefe said. We’ve got to put it behind us and get ready to go again tomorrow.”
Staten Island pushed across its final run in the ninth when Kevin Krause singled and scored pinch runner Mikey Edelman.
The series ends today with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Jheyson Manzueta is scheduled to start on the mound for the Rockers.
