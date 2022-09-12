LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers can clinch an Atlantic League playoff berth Tuesday with a win when it plays host to Gastonia at Truist Point.

High Point could have secured a wild-card berth Sunday with a win over Kentucky but the Genomes won 9-7 to remain mathematically alive, trailing by 5.5 games. They have seven games left while the Rockers (69-57) have six to go (three at home against the Honey Hunters and three at York beginning Friday.

Trending Videos