HIGH POINT — The Rockers enter a crucial series this week on a run.
High Point completed a three-game sweep of York at Truist Point with a 12-2 victory on Sunday and will take a five-game winning streak into a three-game series with Lancaster starting Tuesday at Truist as they battle with Kentcuky for a possible wild-card berth in the Atlantic League playoffs.
The Rockers stayed in front in the wild-card race Sunday as Lancaster and Kentucky each won. High Point leads Lancaster by a half-game and Kentucky by 1.5 games with 12 remaining.
The Rockers eliminated the only other team mathematically alive when they defeated the Revolution on Sunday.
Lancaster, however, is trying to win the North Division second half, which would give the Barnstormers an automatic bid. They are 5 games ahead of first-half winner Southern Maryland.
High Point eliminated York from the wild-card race on Sunday.
Playoff slots go to the division winners for each half of the season. Gastonia won the South Division first half and owns a 6-game lead over Kentucky in the second half, making one wild-card berth likely. If Southern Maryland overtakes Lancaster, that would open a second wild-card slot.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe isn’t concerned about possibly hurting Lancaster’s second-half title chances.
High Point blasted York 11-3 on Friday and recovered from an error-plagued first four innings on Saturday to squeeze out a 5-4 win with two runs in the ninth, the winning run crossing plate on a bouncing infield hit to third.
“It was a good series,” Keefe said. “We snaked one out (Saturday). The first four innings were probably the worst we’ve played all year, but we grinded and got that middle game. And we came back and got this one.”
High Point pounded out 15 hits and delivered run support for starting pitcher Craig Stem after failing to score any in his previous two starts. This time, the Rockers held an 11-2 lead when Stem, who was pitching on four days' rest instead of five and was on a pitch count, was pulled after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Junior Rincon, Gabriel Castellanos and Joe Johnson combined in holding the Revolution to three hits over the last four innings.
Jerry Downs went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Morrison laced two doubles, drove in three runs and scored one. Michael Russell was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Michael Martinez was 3 for 5 and hit a leadoff homer that got things rolling in the second, which ended with the Rockers sending 11 batters to the plate and leading 8-0.
Ben Aklinski was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Zander Wiel went 1 for 5 but drove in two runs with groundouts. Jay Gonzalez was 2 for 5.
Wiel and Martinez set the game-winning rally on Saturday in motion by starting the ninth with back-to-back singles. Gonzalez then put down a sacrifice bunt to the third-base side of the pitcher’s mound. Revolution reliever Jim Fuller tried to shovel the ball to third while falling down. The ball went into the outfield for a two-base error, and Wiel scored the tying run, with Martinez going to third and Gonzalez to second.
After a strikeout and with the infielders drawn in, Gulino hit the deciding bouncer. York third baseman Jose Herrera fielded the ball but was unable to make a play, giving Gulino a walk-off single as Martinez scored the winning run.
“We’re close to where we needed to be,” Keefe said. “We’re going to make some moves in the next 48-72 hours to get some guns here that we need. We like where we’re at. But we have some guys who are really, really tired. But you have to grind through. I think we saw some of that (Saturday). Coming back and pulling that out the way we did, in front of crowds like we have, was huge.”
